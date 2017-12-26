Breaking News Bar
 
Police searching for missing Carol Stream woman

Daily Herald report

Authorities are searching for a 67-year-old Carol Stream woman who has been missing since Christmas night after leaving her daughter's home in the village.

Police said Catherine Monckton, who suffers from early stages of dementia, left her daughter's home about 7:45 p.m. Dec. 25 on the 700 block of Penfield Drive driving a black 2014 Toyota Corolla and heading for her own home on the 100 block of Fairfield Drive. She never arrived.

Monckton is white and stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 190 pounds. She has green eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a long dark green wool coat, gray shirt, dark jeans and black boots.

