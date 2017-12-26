Long Grove getting 26 homes on south end of village

Long Grove will be getting 26 new homes as the village expands south toward Lake-Cook Road.

Final approval recently was granted to Lake Forest-based Swanson Development, which will construct the 26 clustered homes on 38 acres for the Deer Trail subdivision, Village Manager David Lothspeich said. The subdivision design will conserve much of the area as open space.

To accommodate the project, Long Grove trustees voted to annex the 38 acres west of Checker and Old Hicks roads, bringing what had been unincorporated property within village boundaries. The land is north of Lake-Cook Road.

Deer Trail subdivision will have the 26 clustered homes as part of conservation development, with nearly 24 acres of the 38 acres left as open space. Homes are will be 2,800 to 4,500 square feet.

Swanson Development will build the roads, paths, detention ponds and make other improvements for the property.

Deer Trail will have minimum lot sizes of 16,000 square feet, village documents show.

Meanwhile, Lothspeich said the village board is expected Jan. 9 to consider a final plan for a subdivision adjacent to Deer Trail.

Fidelity Wes Builders of Long Grove proposes to build 31 homes on 34 acres on Deer Trail's southern border, extending toward a Menards store at Lake-Cook Road and Route 53. Fidelity co-owner Mike DeMar had pushed for 34 homes, saying his company should be rewarded for agreeing to provide public amenities such as a park and path.