Bridges reopen in downtown Elgin

hello

Bridges in downtown Elgin have reopened after a stopped freight train forced their closure Tuesday morning, officials said.

The bridges along Chicago Street, Highland Avenue and Kimball Street were closed at about 10:30 a.m.; the train started moving just before 1 p.m. and police have allowed traffic back onto the three bridges, officials said.

Officials said the Canadian Pacific train had "uncoupled," meaning one or more cars came apart but did not go off the rails.