Authorities: Man crashed car into Bloomingdale Best Buy, stole merchandise

A 35-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary at a Bloomingdale Best Buy store early Christmas morning.

DuPage County Judge Alex McGimpsey set bail at $100,000 Tuesday for Arthur Holmes on one felony count of burglary and one misdemeanor count of resisting a police officer. Holmes would have to post 10 percent to be released from jail.

Holmes and several accomplices are accused of crashing a car into the Best Buy at 350 W. Army Trail Road and stealing a laptop computer, a gaming laptop and other merchandise, according to the DuPage state's attorney's office.

Police are searching for his accomplices who fled the store in a burgundy Toyota Highlander that was reported stolen, Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese said. The SUV was last seen heading east on Army Trail Road.

Bloomingdale police were called about 4:30 a.m. Monday for an alarm at the Best Buy, where they found the front doors and windows of the store were shattered.

Once officers arrived, Holmes and his accomplices fled in two separate vehicles, one of which had its license plate covered with a piece of cardboard, authorities said.

After a chase, the vehicle with the covered plate ran out of gas on Army Trail Road east of Glen Ellyn Road. Police said Holmes and three other people jumped out of that vehicle and tried to get into the Toyota Highlander, but Holmes was arrested.

The others escaped.

Holmes is next due in court in front of Judge George Bakalis on Jan. 8.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Bloomingdale police at (630) 529-9868.