Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/25/2017 8:00 AM

Celebrating 25 years of Tom Lynch's Christmas paintings in the Daily Herald

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Tom Lynch's 2017 painting evokes a sense of family gathered around the holiday meal.

    Tom Lynch's 2017 painting evokes a sense of family gathered around the holiday meal.
    Daily Herald archives

  • Watercolor artist Tom Lynch.

    Watercolor artist Tom Lynch.

  • The 1996 painting paid homage to the Daily Herald's then-new headquarters in Arlington Heights.

    The 1996 painting paid homage to the Daily Herald's then-new headquarters in Arlington Heights.
    Daily Herald archives

  • An inviting home for the holidays was the 2015 painting.

    An inviting home for the holidays was the 2015 painting.
    Daily Herald archives

  • In 2009, Lynch depicted members of a village eagerly awaiting the lighting of the community tree.

    In 2009, Lynch depicted members of a village eagerly awaiting the lighting of the community tree.
    Daily Herald archives

  • In 2003, a scene that evokes comparisons to the holiday light show at North School Park in Arlington Heights.

    In 2003, a scene that evokes comparisons to the holiday light show at North School Park in Arlington Heights.
    Daily Herald archives

  • For the 2002 holiday card, Lynch reached back to a simpler time.

    For the 2002 holiday card, Lynch reached back to a simpler time.
    Daily Herald archives

  • In 2012, Lynch paid homage to the disappearing tradition of buying a live tree.

    In 2012, Lynch paid homage to the disappearing tradition of buying a live tree.
    Daily Herald archives

  • Tom Lynch's first watercolor for the Daily Herald was published in 1992.

    Tom Lynch's first watercolor for the Daily Herald was published in 1992.
    Daily Herald archives

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

It's been 25 years since artist Tom Lynch's first watercolor Christmas scene appeared on the Daily Herald's front page.

And while the scenes have changed from year to year, what has remained the same in that quarter century is Lynch's hope that his brush strokes can help evoke a sense of place, and perhaps rekindle readers' personal holiday memories.

"When your artwork can bring them into the same experience, then I've done my job and then some," he says.

Lynch is a suburban native, having spent years living and working in Arlington Heights and Naperville, and now in Oswego. He often gets inspiration for his annual Christmas paintings from everyday moments that occur this time of year: Christmas trees for sale on street corners, children peering through windows of toy stores, the tree-lighting ceremony in downtown Glen Ellyn, and festive decorations at North School Park in Arlington Heights.

This year, Lynch's idea of painting a dining room table -- complete with a turkey, fruit, wine, gifts and candles -- came to him during Thanksgiving dinner with his family. Someone commented on being thankful for that moment, when everyone was gathered around the table.

"It prompted me to do it again on Christmas," Lynch said. "I'm sure many of us are thankful for just having time with the grandkids."

Lynch, 67, has been a professional artist for 45 years. His work has been featured in international and local exhibitions, and he's been the featured artist of the PGA and U.S. Open. He also appeared on a PBS art series in the 1980s.

Lynch regularly receives feedback from readers on his annual Christmas artwork, including comments from those who have moved out of the area but still follow the Daily Herald online.

"It has become a life of its own," he says. "It's a way to connect with the reader. It's meant more than just a painting to so many people, and that's what's been so rewarding."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account