Celebrating 25 years of Tom Lynch's Christmas paintings in the Daily Herald

In 2003, a scene that evokes comparisons to the holiday light show at North School Park in Arlington Heights. Daily Herald archives

It's been 25 years since artist Tom Lynch's first watercolor Christmas scene appeared on the Daily Herald's front page.

And while the scenes have changed from year to year, what has remained the same in that quarter century is Lynch's hope that his brush strokes can help evoke a sense of place, and perhaps rekindle readers' personal holiday memories.

"When your artwork can bring them into the same experience, then I've done my job and then some," he says.

Lynch is a suburban native, having spent years living and working in Arlington Heights and Naperville, and now in Oswego. He often gets inspiration for his annual Christmas paintings from everyday moments that occur this time of year: Christmas trees for sale on street corners, children peering through windows of toy stores, the tree-lighting ceremony in downtown Glen Ellyn, and festive decorations at North School Park in Arlington Heights.

This year, Lynch's idea of painting a dining room table -- complete with a turkey, fruit, wine, gifts and candles -- came to him during Thanksgiving dinner with his family. Someone commented on being thankful for that moment, when everyone was gathered around the table.

"It prompted me to do it again on Christmas," Lynch said. "I'm sure many of us are thankful for just having time with the grandkids."

Lynch, 67, has been a professional artist for 45 years. His work has been featured in international and local exhibitions, and he's been the featured artist of the PGA and U.S. Open. He also appeared on a PBS art series in the 1980s.

Lynch regularly receives feedback from readers on his annual Christmas artwork, including comments from those who have moved out of the area but still follow the Daily Herald online.

"It has become a life of its own," he says. "It's a way to connect with the reader. It's meant more than just a painting to so many people, and that's what's been so rewarding."