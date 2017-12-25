$150 for a family facing medical debt

hello

Today's recipient of $150 through the Believe Project wants to help a family facing steep medical expenses. Through the contribution of an additional donor, the Believe Project award has been increased to $150.

• Christine Serak of Algonquin writes:

"Jessica Diaz is a twin. Her sister's name is Jennifer. At the age of 14, Jessica was getting ready to go to her freshman orientation when her leg snapped while walking down the stairs. The next thing she knew, she was at Lutheran General Children's Hospital and was told she had cancer and needed to start chemo immediately.

"This is (now) her third bout with cancer and it has spread to her lungs. Her mother, Mary, is recovering from a stroke and is in a wheelchair. Her father, Robert, (lost his) job in September due to the plant closing.

"This family is overwhelmed with medical debt. I cannot possibly think of any other family that deserves the money more than the Diaz family."

• The Believe Project is awarding $150 daily in December to 48 people with good ideas on how to do a good deed for someone else.