Two vehicles stolen in Sugar Grove

Sugar Grove police are warning residents to take precautions after several car burglaries and two vehicle thefts over Saturday night and Sunday morning.

In most of the burglary cases the vehicle doors were unlocked, but in two cases, the rear side windows were broken and items visible from the outside were stolen, police said.

A 2010 Chevy Traverse, which had the keys inside, was stolen from the 400 block of Courtney Circle but has been recovered.

Stolen from the 700 block of Wild Ginger Road was a red 2011 Lexus LX750 that was parked inside an attached garage. A vehicle in the driveway was unlocked, and the garage door opener was used to get to the Lexus, which also had the keys inside.

Other areas hit were the 700 block of Ridgeview Lane, 100 block of Cobler Court and 1800 block of Hunters Ridge Lane, police said.

Police say residents and their guest should lock their vehicles, secure their keys and not leave valuables in plain sight.