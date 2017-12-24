Ice skaters in Rosemont delight in falling snow

hello

A light snow fell Sunday as ice skaters laughed and glided around the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at MB Financial Park in Rosemont.

Also on the ice were "Frozen" characters Anna and Kristof, part of "Sunday Funday -- Characters on Ice."

"It's absolutely beautiful. It's magical being out here and having so much fun with the kids," said Jessica Dawson, who played Princess Anna.

"They are always so excited to see princesses and princes from Disney," she added.

Throughout December, a variety of special guests have joined kids on the ice, including Buddy the Elf, Cinderella and Prince Charming, and Belle and the Beast.

"The snow makes it a lot more fun. I like the elements and the weather was good," said Dominick Baker of Franklin Park, who was skating with his 5-year-old son, Brandon. "My son is still learning. He took skating classes last year and he is still developing. One day he will get it."

Skating at the rink is free; skates can be rented for $8. Through Jan. 4, the extended hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. with special times for the holidays. For exact details, go to mbparkatrosemont.com