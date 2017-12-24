Breaking News Bar
 
$150 to help people in need stay warm

Today's Believe Project's recipients want to help homeless people and students in need stay warm through the winter. Each recipient will be awarded $150 -- an increase from the original $100 now that the Believe Project has an additional donor.

• Barb Westerlund of Lake Zurich writes:

"Journeys: The Road Home in Palatine is a wonderful organization serving the homeless in the Northwest suburban area. With the cold weather season upon us, there is a great need for warm clothing to survive the harsh winter conditions. I would use the $100 to buy a warm coat, hat, gloves and scarf.

"Many of us are so fortunate to live in a warm home and wear appropriate clothing that shields us from the cold. Please let us all work together to support these people who are going through a difficult time in their lives."

• Mary Fulin of Elgin writes:

"I am a second-grade teacher in Elgin Area School District U-46. There are students in our school who do not have the appropriate clothes for the winter weather. Some of them do not have coats, boots or snow pants. We have been truly fortunate to have received donations of gloves, mittens and hats for some of our kids … if I received the $100 from the Believe Project, I would use it to purchase boots, coats or snow pants for those children who need them."

• The Believe Project is awarding $150 daily in December to 48 people with good ideas for helping someone else.

