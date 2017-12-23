Breaking News Bar
 
Kids tell Woodfield's Santa what they really want for Christmas

Kids tell Woodfield's Santa what they really want

  • Lucas Basa, 4½, of Arlington Heights and his brother Julian, 2, concentrate on the camera while they sit on Santa's lap at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Lucas Basa, 4½, of Arlington Heights, asked for a train for Christmas as kids lined up to tell Santa Claus their wishes at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A reindeer is what Lizet Peralta, 5, of Lake in the Hills, hopes Santa will bring for her. She told him her wish at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Joshua Lanners, 5, of Carol Stream had a very specific request for "a golden rock that's shiny and it has mounted diamonds with a circle under it." He was among kids who lined up to tell Santa Claus their wishes at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Zeidy Gonzalez, 3, of Lake in the Hills, simply wants "a baby" from Santa, and told him so at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Klevis Cela, 7, who was visiting from Albania, requested "a drone with a camera" as he visited with Santa Claus at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. He added that he wanted it to be red and green.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Snow floated down from the domed ceiling of the Ice Palace, the staging area where children waited among videos and other diversions for their turn to whisper wishes to Santa, at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Santa himself said the lines were shorter this year as he sat on his purple chair and took requests. The lists included traditional items like dolls and trains, but they reflected the times, too.

Some children asked for drones with cameras, while others wanted the latest video games. And once in a while, a unique request would catch Santa's attention, like the one 5-year-old Joshua Lanners of Carol Stream brought to the almighty elf.

With his sister Lila, 2, standing with him, he said he wanted "a golden rock with diamonds mounted on it, with a circle under it."

Was he describing a ring? That's for Santa to figure out.

