DuPage County
updated: 12/23/2017 6:28 PM

Court date set for former dispatcher accused of indecency

By Natalie Watts
Daily Herald correspondent

A Jan. 22 court date has been set for a former radio dispatcher in the DuPage County sheriff's office who has been charged with misconduct and public indecency.

Gregg Hanyzeski, 51, of Naperville is alleged to have exposed himself while on duty on Nov. 30. Sheriff John Zaruba fired Hanyzeski on the same day.

A $10,000 arrest warrant was issued for Hanyzeski on Tuesday. DuPage Judge George Bakalis initially sealed details of the case to the public. State's attorney's office spokesman Paul Darrah said this was done to give Hanyzeski time to return from vacation out of the country.

Hanyzeski turned himself in at the Warrenville police station Saturday afternoon and posted $1,000 bond.

