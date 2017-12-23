Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 12/23/2017 5:35 PM

Bond court reforms lead to record-low inmate count in Cook County

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Cook County jail this week held some 5,900 detainees, the lowest total there in decades.

    The Cook County jail this week held some 5,900 detainees, the lowest total there in decades.
    Associated Press file photo

 
Chiago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

More people are home for Christmas in Chicago this year than any time in decades -- more people who are facing criminal charges, that is.

The Cook County jail this week held some 5,900 detainees, the lowest total at the jail in decades, and down more than 1,500 in just the last three months. The dramatic drop comes after years of efforts to reduce the population of the once-overcrowded jail complex at 26th Street and California Avenue, but the reason fewer people are in the jail lies next-door in the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The fall in jail inmates corresponds to the appointment of a new slate of judges to handle the daily docket in bond court, and a mandate from Chief Judge Timothy Evans to limit the use of cash bond.

"This is almost entirely the result of judges following the law, which says that you cannot use money as a way to hold defendants in jail," said Cara Smith, director of policy for Sheriff Tom Dart.

"The people that are dangerous are detained, and the people that are not dangerous need to be supported, in the community, by pre-trial services."

For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account