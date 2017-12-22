Bail increased for St. Charles man charged with trying to kill wife

hello

Scott Turyna will be served with a $5 million arrest warrant when he leaves Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

A judge Friday issued a $5 million arrest warrant for a hospitalized St. Charles man who is set for trial next month in the attempted murder of his now ex-wife.

Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler signed off on the arrest warrant for Scott Turyna, 66, after a closed-door meeting with prosecutors and one of Turyna's defense attorneys, Alison Motta.

Turyna, who entered Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital on Thursday morning, was due before Tegeler Friday so the judge could explain new bail conditions being imposed because Turyna's GPS device is set to be turned off Dec. 29 due to budget woes, and ex-wife fears for her safety.

Turyna had posted $100,000 bail and was on GPS monitoring on charges stemming from a May 2016 attack when prosecutors say he beat his then-wife at their house on the 400 block of Hunt Club Drive and fired up to five shots at her outside the residence.

He was disarmed and detained by St. Charles District 303 school board President Steven Spurling, who was in the area walking his dog with his wife.

Friday, Motta told Tegeler her client was in the intensive care unit undergoing kidney dialysis. The judge and attorneys met in judge's chambers before issuing the new warrant, which will be served on Turyna when he is released from Delnor. Transcripts from the in-chambers meeting are sealed.

Prosecutors declined additional comment Friday. A phone message for Motta was not immediately returned.

Under the new warrant, Turyna must post $500,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

If Turyna does post bail, he must comply with a set of conditions outlined by Tegeler Thursday.

Some of the new conditions include an 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew, calling into court services once a day, and having an alcohol monitoring device provide a basic GPS location report to authorities. The GPS data would be provided a day later, as opposed to the near-instant alarm that would be triggered under the old GPS program if a defendant traveled too close to a victim.

Turyna's jury trial remains Jan. 29. If convicted of all the charges, he faces a punishment ranging from 26 to 50 years in prison.