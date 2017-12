Lilac Senior Chorus: 'We're a happy group'

The Lilac Senior Chorus performed Christmas songs earlier this week at the monthly Senior Social at the Helen Plum Library in Lombard.

Formed in 1972, the chorus performs concerts year-round in DuPage County, although this week's show was its final performance of the year.

"We're a happy group," Director Jeanne McNamara said. "We love to sing."