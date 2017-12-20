Interim public works chief appointed to permanent role in East Dundee

East Dundee has dropped the "interim" from Public Works Director Phil Cotter's title.

Cotter, a Batavia resident, served about two months in the temporary role while village officials conducted a search for a permanent department leader -- a position for which he also applied. He was chosen out of 38 applicants and appointed to the post earlier this month after a lengthy selection process, Village Administrator Jennifer Johnsen said.

"He had all the experience we needed and were looking for," she said. "He really was a perfect fit for the director job."

With a master's degree in public administration, Cotter spent the first 15 years of his career in River Forest, where he held various roles including interim or permanent public works director, Johnsen said. He then went on to lead the public works department for Roselle.

Cotter assumed East Dundee's interim director position in October when trustees approved a two-month contract with GovTemps USA, a staffing agency that places professionals in public sector jobs on a temporary basis. He replaced Adam Peters, who had been appointed to the interim position in May after the village didn't renew a deal with a part-time consultant.

"It was a unique opportunity to actually work with someone who was applying for the position," Johnsen said. "With every challenge that he was given, Phil exceeded expectations."

Meanwhile, GovHR USA, the parent company of GovTemps USA, helped East Dundee officials narrow down the candidate pool and identify eight finalists, who were then interviewed for the permanent position. In addition to his experience, Johnsen said Cotter's personality and enthusiasm for the job made him stand out among the others.

Cotter, whose starting salary is $110,000, said East Dundee's small-town charm and close-knit community appealed to him immediately. Already, he said, he has been involved with the annual Dickens in Dundee event, worked closely with the village's staff and leaders and is getting to know the residents and business owners.

"It's such a wonderful community with so many great things going on," Cotter said. "I couldn't be more excited."