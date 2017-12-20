Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/20/2017 5:56 PM

Cops: Eight in custody after Elmhurst car theft, pursuit

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Police say the driver of a car stolen Wednesday afternoon in Elmhurst wound up crashing into an apartment building in Forest Park.

    Police say the driver of a car stolen Wednesday afternoon in Elmhurst wound up crashing into an apartment building in Forest Park.
    Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

 
Daily Herald report

Elmhurst police have eight people in custody in connection with an auto theft and hit-and-run along with two separate pursuits that began around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of Grantley, authorities said.

Initial reports indicate several people stole a 2016 Infinity parked in a residential driveway. When the resident confronted the thieves, they fled and struck another vehicle near North Avenue and Emroy.

Police said they stopped the getaway car and apprehended seven occupants at 2nd and Addison after a brief foot chase.

A short time later, the stolen car was recovered at Des Plaines and Jackson in Forest Park, where the driver of the vehicle hit an apartment building before being captured.

No injuries were reported and police said their investigation is continuing.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account