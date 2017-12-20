Cops: Eight in custody after Elmhurst car theft, pursuit

hello

Police say the driver of a car stolen Wednesday afternoon in Elmhurst wound up crashing into an apartment building in Forest Park. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Elmhurst police have eight people in custody in connection with an auto theft and hit-and-run along with two separate pursuits that began around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of Grantley, authorities said.

Initial reports indicate several people stole a 2016 Infinity parked in a residential driveway. When the resident confronted the thieves, they fled and struck another vehicle near North Avenue and Emroy.

Police said they stopped the getaway car and apprehended seven occupants at 2nd and Addison after a brief foot chase.

A short time later, the stolen car was recovered at Des Plaines and Jackson in Forest Park, where the driver of the vehicle hit an apartment building before being captured.

No injuries were reported and police said their investigation is continuing.