$150 to help family fighting major illnesses

Today's recipient of $150 through the Believe Project wants to help a family battling multiple medical issues. Through the contribution of an additional donor, the Believe Project award has been increased to $150 since the recipients shared their stories.

• Bonnie Barrett of Huntley:

"My niece and nephew are experiencing very difficult times. Scott and Julie have two children and live in Lake in the Hills. About 10 years ago, Julie began to experience extended pain in all her joints and was diagnosed with multiple autoimmune diseases. Although a nurse, she has not worked since her diagnosis and is on Social Security disability.

"Six months ago, Scott was having trouble breathing. After many tests and medical bills, he was diagnosed with ALS. They are both 49 years old.

Scott's wonderful boss has allowed him to work reduced and scattered hours, but this is coming to an end very soon as he becomes weaker each week. He has lost 25 percent of his lung use and now uses a respirator to help him sleep. They rent it for $400 a month. The going is very difficult and they certainly could use $100 this Christmas season."

• The Believe Project is awarding $150 daily in December to a total of 48 people with good ideas for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.