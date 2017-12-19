Rosemont man dies after hit-and-run crash in Des Plaines

An 18-year-old Rosemont man was struck by a hit-and-run driver late Saturday near this crosswalk in downtown Des Plaines. The man, identified as Henry Sinisterra, later succumbed to his injuries. Daily Herald File Photo, September 2017

An 18-year-old Rosemont man has died from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Des Plaines, authorities said Tuesday.

Henry Sinisterra was struck on Miner Street in front of the Des Plaines train station late Saturday by a red SUV that fled the area, police said.

Officers found Sinisterra on the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive, at 10:27 p.m.

Paramedics took him to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries, formally being pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Witnesses told police Sinisterra was walking in the roadway before the fatal crash, and was nearly hit by other vehicles that had to maneuver out of his way.

The crash occurred near the same downtown crosswalk that's been the site to other serious crashes in recent years. Two pedestrian crashes, one of them fatal, happened within hours of each other on July 23, 2015. Police have said installing flashing lights and eventually moving the bus stop nearby may increase safety.

Authorities said Tuesday the investigation into Saturday's is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (847) 391-5400.

Daily Herald staff writer Marni Pyke contributed to this report.