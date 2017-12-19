Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/19/2017 11:58 AM

Rosemont man dies after hit-and-run crash in Des Plaines

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • An 18-year-old Rosemont man was struck by a hit-and-run driver late Saturday near this crosswalk in downtown Des Plaines. The man, identified as Henry Sinisterra, later succumbed to his injuries.

    An 18-year-old Rosemont man was struck by a hit-and-run driver late Saturday near this crosswalk in downtown Des Plaines. The man, identified as Henry Sinisterra, later succumbed to his injuries.
    Daily Herald File Photo, September 2017

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

An 18-year-old Rosemont man has died from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Des Plaines, authorities said Tuesday.

Henry Sinisterra was struck on Miner Street in front of the Des Plaines train station late Saturday by a red SUV that fled the area, police said.

Officers found Sinisterra on the roadway, unconscious and unresponsive, at 10:27 p.m.

Paramedics took him to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries, formally being pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Witnesses told police Sinisterra was walking in the roadway before the fatal crash, and was nearly hit by other vehicles that had to maneuver out of his way.

The crash occurred near the same downtown crosswalk that's been the site to other serious crashes in recent years. Two pedestrian crashes, one of them fatal, happened within hours of each other on July 23, 2015. Police have said installing flashing lights and eventually moving the bus stop nearby may increase safety.

Authorities said Tuesday the investigation into Saturday's is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (847) 391-5400.

Daily Herald staff writer Marni Pyke contributed to this report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account