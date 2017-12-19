Police: 19-year-old man shot in Prospect Heights

Prospect Heights police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man Tuesday afternoon that left him with a wound to his leg that is not life-threatening.

The outdoor shooting on the 1100 block of Cove Drive was reported at 4:23 p.m., police said.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

Police were not immediately able to say whether the victim is a resident of the block where he was shot or even of Prospect Heights.

He is being treated at a hospital as the investigation continues, police said.