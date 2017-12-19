Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/19/2017 6:05 PM

Police: 19-year-old man shot in Prospect Heights

  • Police investigate the shooting of a 19-year-old man Tuesday on the 1100 block of Cove Drive in Prospect Heights.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Eric Peterson
 
 

Prospect Heights police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man Tuesday afternoon that left him with a wound to his leg that is not life-threatening.

The outdoor shooting on the 1100 block of Cove Drive was reported at 4:23 p.m., police said.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

Police were not immediately able to say whether the victim is a resident of the block where he was shot or even of Prospect Heights.

He is being treated at a hospital as the investigation continues, police said.

