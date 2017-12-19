Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/19/2017 10:01 AM

House Republicans hail tax bill as good for economy

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., accompanied at right by Secretary for the Majority Laura Dove, walks to his office from the chamber as Republicans in the House and Senate plan to pass the sweeping $1.5 trillion GOP tax bill on party-line votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)The Associated Press

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., accompanied at right by Secretary for the Majority Laura Dove, walks to the chamber as Republicans in the House and Senate plan to pass the sweeping $1.5 trillion GOP tax bill on party-line votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)The Associated Press

  • Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill., a member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, does a TV news interview as the Republican majority in Congress readies to deliver the biggest reshaping of the U.S. tax code in three decades, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.

  • Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, arrives for a meeting of House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Republicans are ready to ram a $1.5 trillion tax package through Congress, giving President Donald Trump the legislative win he desperately wants.

  • Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., left, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., leave a closed-door Republican Conference meeting as Congress prepares to vote on the biggest reshaping of the U.S. tax code in three decades, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017.

  • House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center, arrives for a meeting of House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Republicans are ready to ram a $1.5 trillion tax package through Congress, giving President Donald Trump the legislative win he desperately wants.

  • White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks as as reporters raise their hands to ask questions during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- Gleeful House Republicans are taking a victory lap ahead of expected passage of their tax package.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, members of the GOP hailed the bill that would slash taxes for businesses and the wealthy while offering modest cuts for other Americans.

Republicans argue that corporations, flush with cash, will create more jobs and boost the economy.

Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters: "This is the greatest example of a promise being made and a promise being kept."

Ryan rejected polling that shows the bill is widely unpopular. He insisted that "results are going to make this popular."

Ryan was joined by other members of the House GOP leadership who called the day historic and praised the legislation.

The House was expected to vote around 2 p.m. The Senate is expected to vote Tuesday evening.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the tax overhaul legislation facing votes today in Congress is a "huge deal for America."

Speaking on "Fox and Friends" Tuesday, Sanders said, "Today is a huge day, not just for the White House, not just for Congress but most importantly for America."

Sanders said middle class Americans will "see the biggest benefit out of this tax package."

The sweeping $1.5 trillion tax bill slashes the tax rate for corporations from 35 percent to 21 percent and reduces taxes on the wealthiest Americans, while making more modest tax reductions for most others.

It's not expected to win any Democratic votes. Speaking in front of the White House, she said Democratic lawmakers should have been "banging down the door of the building behind me to be part of this process."

