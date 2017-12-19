Have a conversation from your heart with the Lord

hello

"Delight yourself in the Lord and he will give you the desires of your heart."

--Psalm 37:4 (NIV)

Christmas is a time of wonder. Lights that twinkle, sparkle and shine are apparent everywhere you look. Green wreaths can be spotted adorned with bright red bows as they hang on doors, bringing warmth and celebration to the season. Evergreen trees flopped across the top of cars, carrying them home to be decorated can be see on highways.

Amid all the obvious signs of Christmas is the excitement over what's hidden deep within our hearts -- the longing for dreams and desires to be fulfilled.

Lines of children can be spotted in the local malls as they anticipate the opportunity to see Santa and express the desires of their heart. It's a romantic time when love is shared. Engagements spring forth in an expression of the desire for love and lasting relationships.

Children and adults alike embrace the anticipation this time of the year, awaiting the desires of their hearts to come true.

What are your desires? We all have them. Are they dormant in your heart? Or have you made them known to God? God is waiting for us to come to him with those desires, and ask for the fulfillment of them.

I have come to realize that many of those desires have been deposited in our hearts by God. During the years, my desires have changed.

Oh, I still have desires for material things. God knows we need those, too. But I notice the more I desire a relationship with God and a better understanding of him, he gives me new desires: a passion to help and bless others, to place others above myself. I find more joy and peace when I help others, and trust that he will provide the things my heart desires.

Let's discover the true joy this season by sharing our heart's desires with the Lord. All it takes is a conversation from your heart. Only He has the ability to deposit new dreams in our hearts and make the old ones come true.

