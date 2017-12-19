Former DuPage sheriff's supervisor being investigated in wake of firing

A longtime DuPage County dispatch supervisor is the subject of a criminal investigation in the wake of his recent firing.

The revelation comes in response to a Freedom of Information request by the Daily Herald into the former communication supervisor's Nov. 30 firing for "alleged misconduct."

An email sent to all sheriff's department employees at 9:39 a.m. on Dec. 1 by Chief James Cruse states "Please be advised that effective Nov. 30, 2017, Communications Supervisor Gregg Hanyzeski is no longer employed with the sheriff's office. Additionally, Mr. Hanyzeski shall not have access to any secure areas of the office."

Kent Kouba, the sheriff's freedom of information officer, said disclosing some of the information would interfere with "the existence of an active and ongoing criminal investigation" and a grievance filed by Hanyzeski.

"Generally speaking, the sheriff and state's attorney's office are engaged in an investigation into the conduct of Gregg Hanyzeski," Kouba wrote. "Hanyzeski has been terminated from the sheriff's office and has filed a grievance, pursuant to the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, which covers his position, relating to his termination."

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin declined to comment Tuesday, citing a "pending investigation."

Hanyzeski did not immediately return calls Tuesday.

According to the Illinois Election Commission, Hanyzeski was a regular contributor to Sheriff John Zaruba donating $200 annually between 2008 and 2014. The only exception was 2011 when he donated $250.