FBI searching for Glen Ellyn bank robber

The FBI is searching for this man in connection with a bank robbery Tuesday in Glen Ellyn. FBI photo

The FBI is searching for a man in connection with a robbery Tuesday at the Fifth Third Bank at 704 Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn.

Authorities say the robber entered the bank at 1:19 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The FBI says the suspect is believed to be the same man who robbed the PNC Bank at 9 East Ogden Ave. in Naperville on Dec. 7 and the Fifth Third Bank at 2998 Ogden Ave. in Aurora on Nov. 21.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s, standing about 6 feet tall with a medium build.

The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.