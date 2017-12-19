Dawn Patrol: With deduction changes, should you pay next property taxes now?

hello

County treasurers are receiving more prepayments of residential property taxes ahead of a proposed federal law that would cap itemized deductions of these costs at $10,000, a move that tax experts believe would affect thousands of homeowners in the suburbs. Daily Herald File Photo

With deduction changes, should you pay next property taxes now?

County treasurers are seeing a healthy uptick in homeowners prepaying next year's property taxes, thanks to a provision in the pending federal tax overhaul bill that would cap the amount homeowners could deduct on their tax returns. Full story here.

Detention hearing starts for man charged in shooting of Amtrak conductor

Michael Case walked into a DuPage County courtroom Monday and came eye to eye with the man accused of his attempted murder for the first time since May 16 when Case says Ed Klein looked him in the eye and fired a .38 caliber bullet into his abdomen. Full story here.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer Glenside firefighters investigate Monday night's blaze in an apartment building at 1042 Michael Court in Glendale Heights.

A fire broke out Monday night in a three-story apartment building at 1042 Michael Court in Glendale Heights. Full story here.

Heroin found near Elmhurst middle school

Elmhurst police are urging parents and students at Churchville Middle School and Fischer Elementary to be particularly vigilant for contraband or suspicious items after 18 bags of heroin were found nearby. Full story here.

District 214 leader a finalist for National Superintendent of the Year

Northwest Suburban High School District 214 Superintendent David Schuler was named Monday one of four finalists for 2018 National Superintendent of the Year by a national organization. Full story here.

- Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer First-grader Alex Vincic joins classmates using iPads to record the flight of their Elf Drop projects at Copeland Manor School in Libertyville. Students used paper cups, string, yarn, tape, tissue and coffee filters to design containers so their elves could float safely to the ground.

First-graders at Copeland Manor School watched breathlessly as elves in handmade parachutes were dropped from a lift high in the gym Monday during the Elf Drop. Almost 60 students participated in the second-annual event at the Libertyville school as part of a science unit. Full story here.

Person injured, dog saved from Algonquin house fire

One person was injured Monday in a fire that started in the basement of an Algonquin house, fire officials said. Full story here.

Weather

Mostly clear and 42 degrees this morning. Highs today near 50, with lows tonight around 30. Full story.

Traffic

No delays to report early. Roadwork causing some restrictions on Butterfield Road in both directions at Raddant Road near Aurora. Full story.

The Bulls' Nikola Mirotic celebrates as his team pulls away from Philadelphia on Monday night at the United Center. - Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls rallied from 9 points down midway through the fourth quarter to beat Philadelphia 117-115 on Monday, stretching their win streak to six in a row. Full story here.