Caucus brands canceled special ed hearing a 'cover-up'

The City Council's 11-member Progressive Caucus on Monday demanded to know why this week's Education Committee meeting on special education funding at the Chicago Public Schools was abruptly canceled without explanation.

Alderman Susan Sadlowski-Garza, a former school counselor who ran for alderman with heavy support from the Chicago Teachers Union, thinks she knows why.

"A lot of parents and teachers were scheduled to testify about what's happening. Kids not receiving services. One hundred-eighty-one special ed openings not filled. So many kids out of compliance with the individual education plans that outline mandated services they were supposed to receive," Garza said.

"To have an open hearing for everyone to testify about what's happening behind closed doors -- parents, teachers, everyone -- would basically put CPS on blast. I don't think the mayor wants that. It's just another way to cover up the dysfunction in the Chicago Public Schools."

Alderman Howard Brookins, chairman of the City Council's Education Committee, could not be reached to explain why he canceled the hearing, originally scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The City Clerk's office posted the public notice about the cancellation on Sunday. No explanation was given.

