Use your smartphone to capture holiday lights magic

hello

Bring out the best in your smartphone images of holiday lights! Here are our best tips. And watch the video to see them demonstrated:

Timing is everything

See a demonstration of what a difference even 15 minutes can make in your image. Arrive early to allow the light to "develop".

Use your camera app settings

You may want to disable the flash on your camera. Then adjust to make a perfect exposure.

Use surroundings in your composition

Work with what is available to frame your image.

Stay steady

Brace yourself -- or the camera -- to avoid shaky images.

Happy holidays, and happy picture-taking!