Santa takes time out of busy schedule to meet kids at Benedictine

You'd think that with Christmas just a week or so away, Santa and Mrs. Claus would be in full-out panic mode.

But that was hardly the case Saturday as the happy couple took a few hours out of their hectic schedule to hang out with a bunch of kids and their parents at Benedictine University in Lisle where they shared a breakfast brunch, posed for pictures and even gave a small gift to each youngster.

Mrs. Claus also read one or two of her favorite holiday stories and Ernie the Elf joined in to demonstrate how to make holiday crafts.

If all that wasn't enough, there were holiday movies, games, prizes, raffles and even the chance to meet a Disney princess or a superhero or two.

When it was over, Santa slipped away because, let's face it, he's still got a lot of work to do and not a lot of time to do it.