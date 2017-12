Five people taken to hospital from Lisle house fire

hello

Five people were taken to a hospital as a result of a fire at this Lisle house today, authorities said. Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District crews were sent to a blaze in the 4700 block of Dumoulin Avenue near Route 34 and Lincoln Avenue. Courtesy of Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District

Five people were taken to a hospital as a result of a fire at a Lisle house today, authorities said.

Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District crews were sent to a blaze in the 4700 block of Dumoulin Avenue near Route 34 and Lincoln Avenue.

While fire officials said the five people were taken to a hospital, the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.