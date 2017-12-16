Breaking News Bar
 
Arlington Heights police help brighten holidays for children in need

  • Arlington Heights police hosted their inaugural drive-through Toys for Tots collection Saturday in the Target parking lot off Rand Road.

    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

  • Arlington Heights police Officer Brandi Romag is with a growing pile of gifts donated Saturday for the department's Toys for Tots drive in a Target parking lot off Rand Road.

    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

  • Arlington Heights School Resource Officer Rick Veenstra directs drivers on where to drop off donations Saturday for the department's Toys for Tots drive in a Target parking lot off Rand Road.

    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

Arlington Heights police stayed busy Saturday morning inside and outside of a Target store on Rand Road in an effort to brighten the holidays for less-fortunate children.

Officers began the day at 6:30 a.m. with 10 Arlington Heights children and their families for the 12th annual Shop With a Cop program before the store opened. After receiving a Target gift card, the 9- and 10-year-old kids were paired with a John Hersey High School student and an officer to do their shopping.

Saturday morning's volunteerism didn't end with Shop With a Cop. More officers participated in the inaugural drive-through Toys for Tots collection in a section of the Target parking lot closest to Rand Road, which ran from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

As would be expected from police, orange cones were set up to clearly indicate a path to the Toys for Tots donation area for new, unwrapped gifts. Arlington Heights School Resource Officer Rick Veenstra held a sign noting the entrance.

Officer Brandi Romag, who helped organize the Toys for Tots collection, said the effort started with boxes placed at the temporary police headquarters on Shure Drive and village hall. Romag said she then was inspired to launch a convenient drive-through operation for donations after seeing a local media outlet do something similar.

"We truly enjoy doing events like this," she said. "It's for the community."

