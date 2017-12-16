Breaking News Bar
 
Algonquin woman found dead in home where fire occurred

Daily Herald report

An Algonquin woman was found dead Friday after a fire in her house, according to the McHenry County coroner's office.

Rosemary Schwieger, 72, of the 1000 block of Grayhawk Drive, was found by Huntley Fire Protection District personnel and Algonquin police after a relative called 911 at 1:38 p.m. Friday. Authorities said the relative noticed extensive soot and smoke damage upon entering the home, then called 911.

No active fire was found by the first responders, the coroner's office said. Schwieger was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy to determine what caused Schwieger's death is set for Monday afternoon. An investigation into the fire continues, but officials said foul play is not suspected.

