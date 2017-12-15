Probation for Aurora woman who burned man with boiling water

Laquita Redmond faced a minimum of six years in prison before pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

An Aurora woman was sentenced to two years of probation and counseling after admitting this week to throwing a pot of boiling water on a man in December 2016.

Laquita Redmond, 37, of the 1900 block of Elizabeth Lane, was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery from a Dec. 21, 2016, episode at her residence in which she was accused of injuring the man. A Kane County grand jury last summer signed off on upgraded charges of aggravated battery with a caustic substance since the man had second-degree burns.

The felony charge carried a six- to 30-year prison term if convicted with no chance of probation. It was dismissed as part of her plea, which was accepted by Judge D.J. Tegeler, records show.

In addition to probation, Redmond also must attend 26 weeks of counseling, according to prosecutors.

The victim in the case has recovered, prosecutors said.

If Redmond violates her probation, she could be resentenced to up to a year in jail.