One dead in I-88 crash near Route 47

Illinois State Police said one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 88 near Route 47 in Sugar Grove.

The tollway's eastbound lanes were closed several hours and traffic was diverted about 17 miles west at Peace Road in DeKalb. All lanes reopened just after 2 p.m.

Authorities said police and maintenance vehicles remain on the scene and the investigation is continuing. There was no other information on the cause of the crash or if there were other injuries.