Northbrook teen dies in I-88 crash near Sugar Grove

hello

Illinois State Police said one person died after a four-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 88 near Route 47 in Sugar Grove.

Samuel Gradman, 19, of Northbrook was killed in the accident, police said late Friday afternoon. A 49-year-old Malta man was taken to the hospital with a minor injury but was treated and released, police said.

The left eastbound lane was closed for maintenance when Gradman, driving a 2003 Infiniti, failed to yield to construction equipment at about 10:30 a.m. and ran into a 2015 Ford driven by the Malta man, police said. That driver then lost control of his car and ran into two tollway trucks, which were parked for the repair project. The men driving the maintenance trucks, 34 and 33 years old, were unhurt.

The tollway's eastbound lanes were closed for several hours and traffic was diverted about 17 miles west at Peace Road in DeKalb. All lanes reopened just after 2 p.m.

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been issued, police said.