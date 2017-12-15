New water tank in Hawthorn Woods

Aqua Illinois will soon begin construction of an elevated water storage tank on company property off Schwerman Road near Milton Road in Hawthorn Woods to service customers. The tank will maintain pressure in the water distribution system and is recommended by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Aqua's underground water storage no longer meets the regulatory capacity and a permit to build a 500,000 elevated tank was secured from IEPA. Construction is expected to be completed by fall of 2018. For information contact Elizabeth Penesis at (708) 580-4006 or eapenesis@AquaAmerica.com.