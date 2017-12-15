Aqua Illinois will soon begin construction of an elevated water storage tank on company property off Schwerman Road near Milton Road in Hawthorn Woods to service customers. The tank will maintain pressure in the water distribution system and is recommended by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Aqua's underground water storage no longer meets the regulatory capacity and a permit to build a 500,000 elevated tank was secured from IEPA. Construction is expected to be completed by fall of 2018. For information contact Elizabeth Penesis at (708) 580-4006 or eapenesis@AquaAmerica.com.
updated: 12/15/2017 1:44 PM
New water tank in Hawthorn Woods
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Hawthorn Woods
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.