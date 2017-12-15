Island Lake expanding Dorothy Beach

Island Lake officials are purchasing land to expand tiny Dorothy Beach.

Located at 211 Dorothy Court near the southern part of the town's namesake lake, the public beach and park there will grow from one-tenth of an acre to nearly four-tenths of an acre thanks to the land deal.

The village board voted Thursday to spend $10,000 for the additional land, which is on Island Drive at Dorothy Court, to the north and west of Dorothy Beach. The property is vacant and belongs to an Elk Grove Village couple, according to Nunda Township property records.

The deal followed months of closed-door board discussions and negotiations with the sellers. A closing date hasn't been set.

Village Clerk Georgine Cooper is among those at village hall excited about the purchase.

"My family swam there all summer from the time we were toddlers," Cooper said.

Dorothy Beach has few public amenities -- just picnic tables and swings, according to a parks directory on the village website.

Officials will discuss what to do with the new land. Adding parking to the site already has been proposed.

Trustee Mark Beeson said a pier for boats and additional swings or picnic tables might also be nice.

"I would like to see more usable amenities for residents to enjoy our lakefront parks and beaches," he said.