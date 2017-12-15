Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/15/2017 3:46 PM

Fox Valley police reports

Kane County

• Jonathan C. David, 37, of the 11N600 block of Peplow Road, Hampshire, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use and no insurance after a crash at 7:42 p.m. Monday in which he flipped his truck over near the 0N100 block of Dauberman Road near Maple Park, according to a sheriff's report.

• A silver bracelet, a Fitbit, a phone holder and other items with a total estimated value of $430 were stolen from outside a residence on 34W700 block of South James Drive near St. Charles between 10 p.m. Nov. 29 and 5 p.m. Monday. The items were in the mail or package deliveries.

• Two tire were slashed on a vehicle outside Stark's Tavern, 43W478 Route 72 near Hampshire, at about 9:06 p.m. Nov. 26, causing an estimated $300 in damage.

