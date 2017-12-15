Dawn Patrol: Animal hospital plans against rejected in Palatine

An animal hospital proposed for the Quentin Corners mall in Palatine has received a thumbs-up from a advisory village panel. October 2017.

Palatine council again rejects plan for animal hospital

Palatine officials for the second time since October have rejected an animal hospital proposed for a shopping center at Quentin Road and Northwest Highway. The facility catering to dogs and cats drew opposition from two Palatine veterinarians. Read the full story.

Aurora man charged with robberies

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged with an armed robbery and an armed robbery attempt in Aurora in late November and is suspected of others, police said. Read the full story.

Cook Assessor Berrios accused of shifting tax burden to poor

The Brighton Park Neighborhood Council and the Logan Square Neighborhood Association filed a lawsuit Thursday against Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios, alleging that his office "systematically and illegally" shifts residential property tax burdens to minority and low-income homeowners. Read the full story.

Police trying to connect remains to missing woman

Police are trying to determine if burned remains recently discovered downstate are related to the 2010 disappearance of a Woodstock woman. Read the full story.

More probation for Crystal Lake sex offender who dressed as Santa

A sex offender from Crystal Lake received jail time and probation this week after admitting to dressing up a year ago as Santa Claus and posing for photos with children at a Huntley-area animal shelter. Read the full story.

Ninja workouts come to new Naperville, Libertyville gyms

A new gym in Naperville and Libertyville provides an unusual workout for adults and an obstacle course paradise for kids: Ultimate Ninjas. Read the full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 23 degrees this morning. Highs today in the mid 30s, with lows tonight near 32. Full story.

Traffic

NO major delays to report early. Work is causing restrictions on Route 120 between O'Plaine Road and Knight Avenue in Waukegan. Full traffic.

Blackhawks storm past Jets thanks to impressive first period

Instead of the plodding, turnover-prone squad that has been on display too much this season, the Hawks played inspired, determined, dominating hockey last night during an impressive 5-1 victory over host Winnipeg. Read John Dietz's report.