updated: 12/14/2017 6:20 AM

Wauconda police seeking suspects shooting cars with BB gun

Lee Filas
 
 

Wauconda Police are searching for people who may have information about a person or people who have been shooting car windows with a BB gun, authorities said.

Police said 15 vehicle have had their windows shot out by a high-powered BB gun, officials said. The most damage took place overnight from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, and overnight from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12.

Neighborhoods north of Bonner Road in Wauconda have been the main target so far.

People are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately if they hear anything suspicious.

More information has been posted to the Wauconda Police Department Facebook page, and a Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in this case. People with information can call the Wauconda Police at (847) 526-2421 or Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.

