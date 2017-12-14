Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/14/2017 6:58 AM

Report: Crystal Lake sex offender receives probation for playing Santa in Huntley

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

A registered sex offender from Crystal Lake was sentenced by a McHenry County judge to probation Wednesday for dressing up as Santa Claus and posing for photos with children at a Huntley animal shelter, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

Taylor Blaul, 33, pleaded guilty in October to a charge of violating his sex offender registry by playing Santa at the holiday event, the Tribune is reporting.

He was also sentenced to 60 days in McHenry County Jail Wednesday but is not expected to serve the jail time unless he violates the probation, the Tribune is reporting.

Blaul pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 2015 after authorities said he sexually abused a boy on four occasions over the course of several months. He was sentenced then to four months in jail, three years of probation and was required to register as a sex offender for life.

Blaul was reported to police in December 2016 for playing Santa Claus at the Animal House Shelter in Huntley.

When another man who typically plays Santa Claus there could not make it to a holiday party on Dec. 5, Blaul was asked to fill in, the Tribune is reporting. The shelter's manager knew of Blaul's past, but other employees did not.

He was discovered playing Santa Claus by a patron of the animal shelter, the Tribune is reporting.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account