updated: 12/14/2017 9:35 AM

Pedestrian dies after being hit crossing Randall Road in Elgin

Daily Herald report

A 52-year-old Lake in the Hills man was killed Wednesday night when he was struck by a vehicle in Elgin, police said.

The man was crossing Randall Road on foot against the traffic control device near Holmes Road, according to a Facebook post from Elgin police. He was hit by oncoming traffic about 9:37 p.m.

Randall Road was shut down for about three hours while authorities investigated.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call the police department's traffic unit at (847) 289-2661

