Breaking News Bar
 
Columns
updated: 12/14/2017 6:44 AM

Feder: Todd Manley named WGN Radio station manager

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Courtesy of WGN RadioTribune Broadcasting's WGN AM 720.

    Courtesy of WGN RadioTribune Broadcasting's WGN AM 720.

 
 
 

A 14-month vacancy at the top of WGN AM 720 has been filled from within at the Tribune Broadcasting news/talk station. Todd Manley, vice president of content and programming, was named Wednesday to the additional job of station manager, with oversight for long-term strategy and day-to-day management of WGN Radio on all platforms. Read the full story at robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account