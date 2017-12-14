A 14-month vacancy at the top of WGN AM 720 has been filled from within at the Tribune Broadcasting news/talk station. Todd Manley, vice president of content and programming, was named Wednesday to the additional job of station manager, with oversight for long-term strategy and day-to-day management of WGN Radio on all platforms. Read the full story at robertfeder.com.
updated: 12/14/2017 6:44 AM
Feder: Todd Manley named WGN Radio station manager
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- News
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.