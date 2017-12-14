Feder: Todd Manley named WGN Radio station manager

A 14-month vacancy at the top of WGN AM 720 has been filled from within at the Tribune Broadcasting news/talk station. Todd Manley, vice president of content and programming, was named Wednesday to the additional job of station manager, with oversight for long-term strategy and day-to-day management of WGN Radio on all platforms. Read the full story at robertfeder.com.