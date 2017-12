Driver hurt when minivan hits Wheeling house

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

A driver was injured Thursday when a minivan struck the side of a house in Wheeling.

The accident occurred about 4 p.m. on the 200 block of East Wayne Place.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, Wheeling firefighters said.

No one else was hurt.

Firefighters said the damage to the house appeared minor.

Wheeling police declined to comment about the crash.