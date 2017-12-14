Dawn Patrol: Ives wants consolidated school districts

Ives wants consolidated school districts

State Rep. Jeanne Ives said that, if elected governor, she would push to consolidate school districts to save money and eliminate waste. But she also called for downsizing Elgin Area Unit District 46. Read the full story.

The FBI is searching for this man, who they say robbed a TCF Bank inside a Jewel-Osco in Huntley on Sunday and a Chase bank branch in Cary on Dec. 1. - Courtesy of the FBI

The FBI now believes that bank robberies in Cary and Huntely may have been committed by the same man. A $1,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest. Read the full story.

Pedestrian struck by car in Elgin

A pedestrian was struck by a car about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Elgin Police Department. Police believe the crash may have been fatal. Randall Road was closed temporarily between Big Timber Road and Fox Lane. Read the full story.

Woman charged with prostitution at Warrenville spa

A Naperville woman has been charged with prostitution following a joint investigation by Warrenville police and the DuPage County sheriff's office at the Sunlight Spa, 29W701 Butterfield Road, Unit 101. Read the full story.

- Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Nursery employee Javier Orduna waters the poinsettias at Leider Greenhouses in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday. The nursery produces over 200,000 poinsettias for the holiday season.

Yesterday was National Poinsettia Day. The family-owned Leider Greenhouses in Buffalo Grove grew more than 200,000 poinsettias to sell during the holiday season. Read the full story.

Ex-teacher asks judge to review abuse case

A former Gavin District 37 teacher sentenced to 50 years in prison for molesting two former students has filed paperwork to have his case reviewed by a Lake County judge. Michael Vucic, 45, claims his constitutional rights were violated. Read the full story.

Guard Kris Dunn, left, celebrates with Denzel Valentine after the Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday at the United Center. - Associated Press

Nikola Mirotic scored 29 points and Kris Dunn knocked down a couple of clutch jumpers down the stretch as the Bulls won their fourth in a row, beating Utah 103-100 on Wednesday at the United Center. Read the full story.

Last day to vote for the best lights in the 'burbs

Visit events.dailyherald.com/contests today to cast your ballot for the best holiday lights in the suburbs. Vote as many times as you like for as many photos as you like. All voters will be entered into a random drawing for a $75 Tony's Fresh Market gift card.