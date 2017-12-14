Cops probe Naperville's 5th armed robbery in 3 weeks

hello

An armed robbery Wednesday in Naperville is the city's fifth in less than three weeks, but authorities say the cases appear unrelated.

The latest robbery was reported about 6 p.m. at a store on the 1800 block of Wehrli Road near Lisson Road, police Cmdr. Lou Cammiso said.

A preliminary investigation indicates a man showed a handgun, demanded money and then fled on foot heading east, Cammiso said. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a man of unknown race who stood about 6 feet tall and was wearing all black clothing.

The report came as Naperville police are investigating four other armed robberies since Nov. 27, including:

• An ATM customer who reported being robbed at gunpoint about 9 p.m. Nov. 27 on the 1200 block of Hobson Road by a man wearing all dark clothing.

• A pizza delivery driver who reported being robbed at gunpoint about 10 p.m. Nov. 27 on the 3300 block of South Route 59 by a 6-foot-tall, thin man wearing dark clothing.

• A 7-Eleven store at 1663 N. Route 59 that reported an armed robbery about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 28 by two black men, one about 6 feet tall with a thin build, dark clothing, a mask, and a handgun and the other with a medium build and dark clothing.

• A PNC Bank at 9 E. Ogden Ave. that reported an armed robbery about 1 p.m. Dec. 7 by a white man about 6 feet tall with a small build who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and wore a black jacket with a hood, a black or tan scarf, sunglasses, black jeans and a cross-body bag.

The cases don't appear to show a pattern, Cammiso said.

"I don't think there is any significant trend going on with robberies right now," Cammiso said. "The ones we've had are not connected."

Sometimes robbers traverse an area hitting multiple branches of one business, but Cammiso said that doesn't seem to be the case with the recent crimes.

Police continue to seek information on all of the cases and ask anyone with information to call investigators at (630) 420-6666. Cammiso also warns anyone approached by someone in a robbery "to just cooperate and give them what they want."