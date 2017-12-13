Water main break closes Waubonsee's Sugar Grove campus

A water main break late Tuesday night forced officials to close Waubonsee Community College's Sugar Grove campus Wednesday, the college announced on waubonsee.edu. All classes and other campus activities are canceled, and students, faculty and staff were not to go to campus during the day.

College officials will update the situation later Wednesday regarding evening classes and activities.

Final exams are this week, and students have, or soon will, hear from their instructors with specific guidance on how their finals or other remaining course work will proceed.