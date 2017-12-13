Man in 1995 fatal DUI crash arrested in Elgin on drunken driving charges

John Boutzarelos is free on bond but faces possible prison if convicted of aggravated DUI.

A 53-year-old man who killed another person in a DUI crash more than 20 years ago was charged last week with drunken driving in Elgin.

John Boutzarelos, of the 400 block of North Alfred Avenue, Elgin, faces two felony counts of aggravated DUI, along with traffic citations for driving with expired plates and driving the wrong way, according to Kane County court records.

Boutzarelos was arrested about 3:01 a.m. Thursday after an officer saw him driving the wrong way on Kimball Street near Douglas Avenue, records show.

Boutzarelos was driving a Cadillac 2017 CTS with a temporary registration, smelled of alcohol, failed field sobriety tests, and a chemical test showed a blood-alcohol concentration of .104, according to court records.

"Upon John's exit (from the vehicle) he was walking unsteadily as if he was not sure when his foot would hit the ground," according to an Elgin police report, which also noted Boutzarelos admitted to drinking.

A check of Boutzarelos' driving record showed he was convicted of aggravated DUI/great bodily harm and involuntary manslaughter/reckless homicide from the 1995 crash, according to an Elgin police report. That prior criminal act resulted in last week's charges being upgraded to felonies.

Details from the 1995 crash were not immediately available Wednesday, and prosecutors and police declined to elaborate.

Boutzarelos is listed as president of the Elgin-based business Boutz Construction and Demolition. His voicemail did not accept incoming messages.

He is free on bond and next due in court Dec. 28.

If convicted he faces up to three years in prison or up to six years if eligible for an extended term based on criminal history.