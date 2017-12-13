Land sale helps fund Rosemont field house elevator

An elevator will be installed at the Lange Park field house in Rosemont using a portion of proceeds from a 2016 land sale to Des Plaines. Courtesy of Rosemont Park District

The Lange Park field house in Rosemont's gated residential community will get an elevator thanks in part to proceeds from a 2016 park district land sale to Des Plaines.

An existing racquetball court will be reconfigured to make room for the elevator. The village is paying Degen & Rosato Rosemont LLC $438,691 for the work. Under an intergovernmental agreement approved Wednesday by the village board, the village will get reimbursed by the park district.

Officials say the district will pay for the project through proceeds from the $600,000 sale of a 3.6-acre property to Des Plaines that is now part of a hotel redevelopment project at the corner of Mannheim and Higgins roads. The district will also use revenue from a billboard it had to relocate to village land due to the widening of the Jane Addams Tollway.