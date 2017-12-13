Lake Villa food pantry needs a Christmas miracle

There was no slacking Tuesday as volunteers readied food for needy clients at the Luke 3:11 Share Center in Lake Villa, but there was doubt whether this would be the last delivery.

The pantry, named for a Bible verse based on sharing, needs a big infusion of cash for work to continue at its home of five years on Fairfield Road.

"If we're not able to raise the money, we'll have to make some hard decisions moving forward," said Rachel Fahrenbach, co-founder of the pantry that distributes an estimated 35,000 pounds of food each month mainly to families in the Lake Villa, Lindenhurst and Round Lake area.

The nonprofit volunteer center is an offshoot of Renew Community Church between Monaville Road and Grand Avenue. It has operated in a customized space on the church's lower level.

Because of dwindling participation, church elders stopped holding services in October and want to gift the church and seven acres to Luke 3:11.

"But there is one catch," chief operating officer Jenn Uren says in a video on a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/ChristmasHeroesNeeded that explains the circumstances and seeks donations.

"Before they can gift it, the balance of the mortgage needs to be paid off and a balloon payment of the balance due is required by Christmas Day," she added.

The fundraising goal to pay off the balance, replace the furnace and make some repairs is $100,000. Church elders have been working with bank executives and are exploring options, including a potential grace period if a significant portion of the total due is raised. As of Tuesday afternoon, $12,490 had been raised.

The pantry is a partner of the Northern Illinois Food Bank but gets most of its distributions from eight retail partners. It is known as a client choice pantry distributing breakfast goods, condiments, refrigerated items, frozen meat, produce, staples and bread to about 1,500 individuals each month.

"We really do know almost everyone on a first-name basis and they know us," said Dianna Moore, director of guest support.

Fahrenbach said banks are reluctant to loan the food pantry money to buy the building and land because of the organization's charitable status and short time in operation.

Also, the customized space at the location makes it difficult to find a suitable and affordable alternative, and the center's partnership with the food bank is tied to the Lake Villa area, she added.

"There's different decisions that have to be made depending on how much we raise," Fahrenbach said.

Luke 3:11 is open six times a month. Because of holidays, Tuesday was the last day until Jan. 9 -- if there is a place to be had.

"Obviously, we're overwhelmed by the generosity," Fahrenbach said. "We're just praying people will see the need."