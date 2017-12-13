A push by Cumulus Media to solidify WLS AM 890 as a conservative talk station is forcing out the husband-and-and-wife team of Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano as midday co-hosts, Robert Feder writes. Starting January 1, WLS will add a Washington-based syndicated talk show hosted by Chris Plante from 9 to 11 a.m. and return Rush Limbaugh to a live broadcast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the station announced Wednesday. For the full report, go to robertfeder.com.
updated: 12/13/2017 12:31 PM
Feder: Sirott & Murciano cut from new WLS talk lineup
