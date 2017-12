Feder: Bill Kurtis and Donna LaPietra getting married today

The 40-year romance of Bill Kurtis and Donna LaPietra will culminate in matrimony today, Robert Feder writes. Chicago's legendary power couple will tie the knot before Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke, surrounded by a small group of friends, Kurtis confirmed. For the full report, go to robertfeder.com.